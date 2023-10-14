Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,141.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,781.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,879.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,946.60. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

