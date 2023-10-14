Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $363.71 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.12 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,856 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

