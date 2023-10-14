Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HOMB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.