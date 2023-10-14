Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,566.80

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $25,566.80 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

