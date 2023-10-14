Horan Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

