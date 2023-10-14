Horizen Price Hits $7.33 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.33 or 0.00027291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $104.29 million and $392,319.71 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00093477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,228,450 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

