Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Holdings Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,778 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

