HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $60.95 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $60.95 million and $1.46 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency, central to the Hunt Town ecosystem. It expedites onboarding and bootstrapping for builders in the Hunt Town guild, granting access to Web3 tools. HUNT serves as the base currency for minting HUNT Building NFTs, the primary currency for Hunt Town tools, and a fair launch token for projects targeting guild members. Co-founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

