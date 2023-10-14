iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITHUF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

