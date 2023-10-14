IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $426.18 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $320.81 and a one year high of $564.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.10 and a 200-day moving average of $485.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

