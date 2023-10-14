Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,857 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Illumina worth $28,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.42.

ILMN stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.07. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

