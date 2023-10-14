Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Eva Renee Barnett Sells 4,557 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $168,244.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $292,035.80.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50.

Immunovant Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.62. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

