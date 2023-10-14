Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

