Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 172 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Up 2.5 %

General Mills stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

