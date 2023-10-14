Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,930 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

