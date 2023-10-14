Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.