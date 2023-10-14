Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.68 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $533.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.84. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

