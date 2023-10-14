Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 253,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 115,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 48,982 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 272.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $247.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.19 and a 200-day moving average of $230.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

