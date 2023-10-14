Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 95.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ASML by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $205,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.20.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $599.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $378.60 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

