Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $490.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

