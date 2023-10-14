Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 253 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $549.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.90 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

