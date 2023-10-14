Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 962 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.81 and a 1-year high of $77.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.