Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.24% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Hovde Group cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

