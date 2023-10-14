Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.