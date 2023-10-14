Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,709 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

