Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 234 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.54. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

