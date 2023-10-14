Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,263 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

