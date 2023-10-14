InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Down 4.7%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 166,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 907,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

InflaRx Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $104.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. As a group, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InflaRx by 132.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in InflaRx by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

