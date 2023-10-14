Insider Buying: ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Buys $130,050.00 in Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) Director John Scott Emrich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,291.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ArrowMark Financial Price Performance
ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.
ArrowMark Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.62%.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
