Insider Buying: Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Insider Acquires 2,308 Shares of Stock

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Free Report) insider David Krall bought 2,308 shares of Audinate Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.00 ($8.33) per share, with a total value of A$30,004.00 ($19,233.33).
Audinate Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.95.
About Audinate Group
