Insider Buying: Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Insider Acquires 2,308 Shares of Stock

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Free Report) insider David Krall bought 2,308 shares of Audinate Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.00 ($8.33) per share, with a total value of A$30,004.00 ($19,233.33).

Audinate Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Get Audinate Group alerts:

About Audinate Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.