Insider Buying: Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH) Director Purchases $1,419,150.48 in Stock

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,150.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,100,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716,988.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 48,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,327,585.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,846,096.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,712.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $2,993,592.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 38,800 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.37 per share, with a total value of $2,885,556.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,416 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.82 per share, with a total value of $1,950,029.12.

On Monday, September 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 38,616 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $2,856,425.52.

On Thursday, September 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 21,288 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.72 per share, with a total value of $1,590,639.36.

On Monday, August 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $112,410.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $112,410.00.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

Howard Hughes stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.47. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $223.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HHH shares. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howard Hughes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHH. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.