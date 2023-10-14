Insider Buying: The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) Insider Acquires A$55,080.00 in Stock

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR – Get Free Report) insider Anne Ward purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$55,080.00 ($35,307.69).

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

