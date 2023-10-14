Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $341,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,128,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $124.08 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

