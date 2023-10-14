Insider Selling: Aterian plc (LON:ATN) Insider Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Grant Bray sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.16), for a total value of £2,850,000 ($3,488,372.09).

Charles Grant Bray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aterian alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Charles Grant Bray sold 3,000,000 shares of Aterian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00), for a total value of £2,460,000 ($3,011,015.91).

On Thursday, August 17th, Charles Grant Bray acquired 3,000,000 shares of Aterian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,719.71).

Aterian Stock Down 0.2 %

Aterian stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.90. Aterian plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.49 ($0.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.