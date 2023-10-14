Insider Selling: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) CAO Sells $59,276.60 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.38. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

