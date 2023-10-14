Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $468,255.00 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $490.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

