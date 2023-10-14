Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $734,908.56 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $734,908.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Eric S. Yuan sold 13,253 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $933,541.32.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $89.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.