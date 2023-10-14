Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

INTC opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

