Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Short Interest Up 34.3% in September

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Down 21.9 %

NASDAQ:INBS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.