InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 249,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 172,098 shares.The stock last traded at $74.77 and had previously closed at $75.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.483 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

