International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Reduced by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

IFF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

