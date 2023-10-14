Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Intevac by 5,427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

