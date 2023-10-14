Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.11.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $273.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $182.56 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

