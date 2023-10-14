Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,661,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the previous session’s volume of 243,849 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.85.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $995.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.