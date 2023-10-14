Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,661,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the previous session’s volume of 243,849 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.85.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $995.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1728 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PID. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

