Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

