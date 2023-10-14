Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Down 2.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.97 and last traded at $80.97. Approximately 3,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.34.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
Featured Stories
