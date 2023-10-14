Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Down 2.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.97 and last traded at $80.97. Approximately 3,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.34.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 250.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.