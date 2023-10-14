Invst LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.