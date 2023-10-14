Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $30.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

