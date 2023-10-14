Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

