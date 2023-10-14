iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.68.

